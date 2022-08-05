A local 2k and 5k fun run/walk is set for this weekend.
The 'Steppin' or Life' fundraiser is happening on Saturday.
Check in is at 7:30 a.m. at OK Ward Park.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m.
There will be live music, snacks, prizes, a silent auction and raffle.
KPVI's Matt Davenport will be the emcee.
All money raised goes to the Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.