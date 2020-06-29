A local 4th July celebration will kick off with three different locations of fireworks.
John Adams is teaming up with the City of Rexburg, the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and Madison County to host the first annual East Idaho Liberty Celebration in Rexburg.
The fireworks display will be on the west side of the interstate, on the north side of town and the southeast side up on the bench, which will allow social distancing while still standing together to salute the nation’s liberty at the same time.
The fireworks display will last between 20 and 25 minutes while having music synced to the show on the radio.
“Well we want to respect the social distancing. We want to make sure that all of our people, all of our community are taken care of. We want to make sure that they’re safe, they respect that and who wouldn’t like to be able to see a big firework’s show from the comfort of their own backyard,” says John Adams, East Idaho Liberty Celebration.
There will also be a ‘Liberty Celebration’ in Soda Springs on the the 4th of July with firework’s launched over the Alexander Reservoir.
Other fireworks displays will be in Ammon for the ‘Thousand Points of Light’ celebration and Lava Hot Springs.
