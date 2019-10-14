KPVI brings on another Pocatello City Council candidate profile.
“This is Indigenous Day and it’s also liberty and I have cases against the city and cases against the school board for endangerment of child abuse and so the rule of law. That’s all we want. There’s just too much corruption in this community,” says Idaho Lorax, Candidate, Seat Three.
And corruption is what Idaho Lorax says motivated him to run for Pocatello City Council.
“And exposing all those whose criminal activity they do,” says Lorax.
Lorax says his mission is to clean up Pocatello by being a leader in Uranium cleanup.
He says he plans to do that by educating people about the Uranium issue he believes the city has.
“Corruption, killing children, contaminating, not telling anybody and everybody knows. We are now the most radioactive city in the world. We have been but now everybody knows about it and it affects our economy, our tourism, our whole state, jobs. People learn it and they leave,” says Lorax.
Idaho Lorax compares himself to the Lorax on Dr. Seuss. He says he’s the protector who speaks for those that don’t have a voice.
“it isn’t difficult to run a city as long as you’re honest, open and not playing favors, cover up and trying to hide all the Uranium in our city. We are the most polished covered up roads in the country, but we’re still the most radioactive roads in the country as well,” says Lorax.
Lorax will also be on the ballot for zone four of the school board.
Others running for seat three of the city council are Roger Bray, Ethan Ennis, Arlen Walker and Don Zebe.
