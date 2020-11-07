As a person of color growing up in Idaho, Dennis Patterson said it came with its fair share of challenges.
"That came with very unique challenges in my life and other black people that grew up here," says Patterson.
Which is why he wanted to publish a new book called Black Pearl: Living Black in Idaho highlighting some of the discrimination he faced through his life.
One of the events described in his book happened during his time working at the Idaho National Laboratory.
In 2005, Patterson recalled an incident of a black worker who had been stripped of his laboratory badge and removed from the premises of the lab.
There is no details or reason to have done something like that according to Dennis, because at the time Patterson was working as the Ethics Officer for the INL.
"What I discovered was there was no reason for him to had been terminated from the INL. He had done nothing wrong," said Patterson.
Due to his efforts in helping this individual, Patterson said he was harassed, Intimidated, and abused by INL staff for four years.
He was eventually laid off in 2013 which was around the time he started working on his book.
A book the INL says won't be reading, according to Patterson.
"They said 'we haven't read the book and we do not want to buy the book.' They do not want to learn from history," said Patterson.
Patterson says numerous people have reached out to him because of the time he's taken to highlight issues of race in Idaho.
"You helped me get through this. Or you're an inspiration to me. Or thank you for speaking out and standing up against injustice," Patterson said.
He said the issue is there. It just depends on when people are willing to discuss the issue.
"It's there and it's real. But you don't know about it if you don't talk to people," says Patterson.
