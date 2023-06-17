A local airport is adding a flight.
The Pocatello Regional Airport announced Delta Airlines is launching a second non-stop flight from Pocatello to Salt Lake City International Airport.
The flight will begin on September 5th.
The new schedule will see an upgrade of aircraft to the Embraer E175 which provides a total of 70 seats with first class comfort and main cabin seating and will continue to be operated by Delta partner Skywest Airlines.
Tickets for the flight started going on sale Saturday at delta.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.