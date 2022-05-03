A local airport has set a record.
City of Idaho Falls officials say the Idaho Falls Regional Airport has set another passenger record during the first quarter of 2022.
Between January and March, the airport saw a total of 105,944 passengers make their way through the terminal.
The record sits 37-percent higher than the previous record set in 2019 of 77,567 passengers.
These first-quarter numbers come before the temporary closure of the Jackson Hole Airport, which is anticipated to lead even more passengers through the airport.
