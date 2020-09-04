A local animal shelter will be celebrating a birthday over the Labor Day Holiday.
Many children want to celebrate their birthday with a big party and lots of friends and gifts, but for one special ‘animal loving’ girl, all she wants for her birthday is to visit the animals and do a service project at the Snake River Animal Shelter.
Unfortunately just a few days before her 11th birthday, her father, Jacob O’Haver passed away from a heart attack as a result of a bank robbery.
When the staff at the Snake River Animal Shelter learned of her birthday wish, they went into planning mode and will be holding a private birthday party for her and her family and friends during this Labor Day weekend.
They will get to celebrate with cake and ice cream, games, crafts and an animal-related service activity.
