The Pocatello Animal Shelter is partnering with Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Pocatello City Council member Chris Stevens says with funding from Friends of the Animal Shelter, the Pocatello Animal Shelter can now offer free pets to veterans, which also includes spay, neuter and a chip.
Also, with the support from Friends of the Animal Shelter, there will be reduced fees if you adopt them six years or older.
“The animal shelter and Josh at the animal shelter and Chris, really deserve credit for wanting to explore every possible avenue to reduce the number of animals that have to be euthanized, simply because they can’t be adopted out,” says Chris Stevens, Pocatello City Council.
Stevens says that the ‘Trap, Neuter and Release’ program is working well with already trapping 320 community cats with spay, neuter and released back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.