After adopting out more than 100 felines in a week, one local shelter is hoping to have a successful adoption day this Saturday.
Earlier this month, the Pocatello Animal Shelter had free cat adoptions.
Shelter Volunteer Coordinator Shaila McGuire says, "We expected it to last two weeks. It only lasted one. We adopted out 119 cats and kittens in total. It was 67 kittens and 52 cats."
Best Friends Animal Society gave the shelter a grant that paid for the adoptions. And during that week, the shelter was busy.
Mcguire says, "I mean, it was crazy. I think the most we adopted out in one day, I want to say, was either 30 or 32."
All the craziness led to the shelter adopting out all of its felines. Now, the shelter is hoping to have similar success with some of its other animals this coming Saturday at its Pawsgiving event.
Animal Care Specialist Kaleigh Fisher says, "I think doing these events will be good because certain people who may not be able to afford it can come in and get the pet of their dream. And everybody deserves a wet nose and a wagging tail to come home to every day."
To make sure everyone has that opportunity, the ASPCA gave the shelter a grant to cover the costs of a free adoption day.
Mcguire says, "We are able to adopt out exactly 16 dogs for free... It's going to be the ones that have been with us the longest, or are elderly, things like that. The ones that have been sitting and haven't had the attention that they deserve."
Events like this are important to find the animals homes and make room in the shelter. Since the free cat adoptions, the shelter is nearly full again. With the new grant, it's time to help make room for the dogs.
Fisher says, "I am hoping that every single one of our dogs finds the best home ever and that we can come back to the shelter Saturday night and have empty kennels in all of our adoption rooms."
The Pawsgiving adoption event is this Saturday at Phil Meador Subaru in Pocatello from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.