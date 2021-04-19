Local Artist Completes Pedestrian Walkway Art Project

A local mural artist has finished the artwork on a pedestrian walkway in Historical Downtown Pocatello.
Mural artist Nick Hottmann has completed phase two of the Monarch Pedestrian Walkway art project.
Hottmann says the city requested the owners of the Monarch to cover up some graffiti on the walkway and so Hottmann was asked to do that project.
Hottmann describes his work on the project as abstract, geometric, 80’s font in bright and vibrant colors that say Monarch and Pocatello.
“Honestly some of my larger mural pieces are this geometric format as you seen with the mountain range over on the North Building and so they really wanted something that was going to be bright and colorful and cheery and something that would kind of bring some energy to this area,” says Nick Hottmann, Mural Artist.
Hottmann also just got done restoring the paint on the Oasis sign for a 'Relight the Night' project.
