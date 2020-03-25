Assisted living centers around the country are changing their policies to protect residents from COVID-19.
As of three weeks ago, Quail Ridge in Pocatello began implementing policies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The facility is restricted to essential visitors only, who must have their temperatures checked to enter.
Residents and employees temperatures are also checked daily. If any employee’s temperature is above 100.4, they’re sent home.
Quail Ridge residents can only get tested for the virus if they show symptoms.
If a resident tests positive, they'd be transferred to a hospital and quarantined for two weeks.
Residents' daily activities and meals are staggered so there are no more than 10 people in one place, and they're kept six feet apart.
"I appreciate very much the great effort people here have made to you know make it bearable make it as good as it can be,” says Marilyn Thompson, a Quail Ridge resident.
“It's been a good place to be. I'm glad I'm not isolated by myself in a house."
Anything brought into the facility is sanitized before being allowed inside.
Quail ridge has also gotten iPads to help residents video message their families.
