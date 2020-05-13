A local assisted living facility held a parade for its residents last Friday.
The Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello lined up their residents outside the facility as family and friends paraded by.
Families decorated their cars with signs and balloons as they followed a fire truck that led the way.
Facility officials say it has been hard on the residents not seeing family due to Covid-19 restrictions, so the parade was held to let them see their family and friends.
“We started at the facility on Bannock Highway and then they made their way over to the other building on Grant Street and we had a great turnout. Our residents loved it, so it was a lot of fun,’ says Kylie Hebdon, Gables Administrator.
On Friday May 22nd the Gables will be hosting a ‘hot dog drive through’ for all essential workers from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.
