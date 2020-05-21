Local Assisted Living Facility Taking Extra Precautions During Covid-19

A local assisted living facility is taking extra precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials at the Gables in Pocatello says the staff wears face masks, but the masks are still optional for residents of the facility.
Some families are communicating with the residents through Facetime or coming to the resident’s windows to see them, as the facility is only allowing essential visits.
Given the nature of the environment and resident population, such as older adults, often with underlying medical conditions.
The CDC says nursing home populations are at high risk of being affected by respiratory illnesses like Covid-19.
“We can’t risk it. We’re trying to keep our residents safe and healthy and we have lots of protocols in place to do that and I just hope it’s all over soon and things can get back to normal for everybody,” says Kylie Hebdon, The Gables Assisted Living, Pocatello.
The Gables will be hosting a ‘hot dog’ drive through for all essential workers on Friday May 29th.
