Local Assisted Living Residents Participate in Community Cleanup

A group of local assisted living residents participated in a community cleanup last week.
Crystal Nelson with Quail Ridge Assisted Living in Pocatello says they teamed up with Idaho Fish and Game for the cleanup event.
Quail Ridge residents participated in the ‘Great Global Cleanup.’
The event took place at Edson Fichter Nature Area.
Nelson it’s a great way to get the residents out into the community.
“It gives residents a chance to come and participate in the community and just be a part of something that is different than just staying in the community. They love to do it. They’ve had a rough year just with everyone staying inside with COVID and now they’re vaccinated. We can come out and participate I some of these things outside and it’s just wonderful to be out in nature and to help give back to our community. They like to be a part of that,” says Crystal Nelson, Quail Ridge Assisted Living.
Nelson says this is the first time they’ve participated in this event.
