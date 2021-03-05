Elisa Magagna is an author from Pocatello.
She's recently hit one million views on her blog "The Crazy Life Of A Writing Mom" while battling stage-4 melanoma.
She wanted to share her story for others who may be going through their darkest times.
"The whole thing was centered around random acts of kindness and helping other people, and so I would blog about things that I did and kind of miracles that happened in my own life," said Magagna.
A blog she's maintained for the last 10 years after losing a son. And now that she's reached this point while dealing with her melanoma, she says it's a bittersweet feeling.
"It's a tough thing to hear but I think you have to know that you still have to find the good in life and continue on because even if you're dying, even if you're going through something terrible, you have to make the best of things," said Magagna.
A couple years ago her melanoma was stage-2, but last year she was hospitalized in Utah where doctors had said the cancer was getting worse.
"I had several different doctors come and say they really projected that I'd only have two years to live," said Magagna. "It went in my L3, took the whole vertebrate so I had tumors all up my neck and my spin and my brain."
Elisa still found ways to see the brighter side, especially in the hospital.
"Even when I was stuck at the hospital for that month I made so many friends and really saw new perspectives on life," said Magagna.
She found time to even play the violin for her fellow patients.
"So here I am with my walker, they set me up in this room with all these people around with the masks and social distancing and everything," said Magagna as she laughed.
She said people appreciated the soothing music in their situation.
Through her blog, people have reached out to her about how a person can deal with this type of news. She recalls an eight-year-old boy asking for advice on how to deal with his cancer.
"He's been reading my stories and I guess it's been helping him have courage," said Magagna with a smile.
As a mother of four, Elisa said it hasn't always been the easiest to explain.
"The kids have had a hard time," said Magagna. "We've had to have some conversations about what the future looks like. I feel like we're appreciating every moment more than we ever have."
And as an author of multiple books and creator of her blog, she says the achievements are great, but nothing compared to making an impact in the people closest to her now.
"It's great that I have a million views and that my books are starting to sell and things like that, but it really doesn't matter so much if I haven't made a difference to the people who are the most important to me," said Magagna.
