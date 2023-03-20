A local bar held their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday.
Hooligans in Pocatello served up corned beef and cabbage and green beer to their customers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Evan Pruett, the owner of Hooligans, says they've been doing this event for over 20 years.
He says last year they ordered 70 pounds of corned beef and it sold out so early that this year they ordered 90 pounds.
He says it's one of the biggest events they have all year.
"It's a tradition that the previous owner before me, they started it and me and my wife have continued it since we took over Hooligans and yeah, corned beef and cabbage on Saint Patty's Day, no matter when it is, we're going to do it, so yeah, and the green beer, obviously you have to have green beer on Saint Patty's Day, so we're definitely going to do green beer all night," says Evan Pruett, Hooligans.
