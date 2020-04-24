A local bar owner is speaking out about her business after being closed for several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She tells KPVI’s Deanne Coffin how it’s affecting her business and her employees.
“I haven’t got any stimulus money or anything, so it’s getting a little scary,” says Kris Miner, Owner, Rumors Pub, Pocatello.
Kris Miner is the owner of Rumors Pub in Pocatello.
She says after being closed for several weeks, she’s applied for loans but hasn’t received anything.
“I contacted my banker yesterday. He was going to send me the application and he didn’t and when I emailed him today, he said sorry the money is gone,” says Miner.
She’s also tried to apply for unemployment but hasn’t had any luck with that either and has seven employees that are all out of a job.
“That’s the thing. They rely on tips a lot and so they don’t make a lot of money because most of them are just part time,” says Miner.
On Thursday Governor Brad Little announced his plans to re-open Idaho back up in stages.
But for Miner, re-opening her bar won’t come until stage four which is still over a month away, if no significant increase in Covid-19 cases and criteria remain met.
“I wish that he would let us go back and just put some restrictions, I’m okay with social distancing, keeping the chairs separated, I mean I wouldn’t have bands of course, but I feel like it’s no different than going to the grocery store,” says Miner.
In the meantime, Miner says the bills are still piling up.
“That’s the other thing, the IRS, we still have to pay our state tax and federal tax and my insurance is taken the money out for that and just depleting my account,” says Miner.
Stage four phase for bars, nightclubs and movie theaters is June 13th to June 26th.
