It's an event born from a family tragedy in February of 2014 and the event's mission is to save lives.
The Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament kicked off Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Idaho State University's Holt Arena. The goal of the tournament is to have fun. It also has a more serious mission and that is to save lives. While it will be raining three point shots, CO2 detectors will be handed out for free courtesy of First Alert.
In 2014, Bill and Ross Parrish and two of their children, Keegan and Liam, died in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning. And from that tragic accident, a mission was born.
Fred Parrish, Event Organizer says, "When you've been through something as unspeakable as what we went through with Bill and Ross and their kids, it's hard to know what to do about that. And people respond differently, but in our case, one of our responses was to say, "Look, what can we do to make sure this doesn't happen again to somebody else.'"
The Parrish Family will be handing out CO2 detectors all day on Saturday at the Holt Arena parking lot. If they run out of detectors, they will take your name and information and get you a free detector.
The 3-on-3 tournament will continue at 9:00am and run until 5:00pm.
