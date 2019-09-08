Local Boy Collecting Coats for People in Need

A local boy is collecting coats for people in need.
Bran Rollins is doing a coat drive for an Eagle Scout project.
He’s collecting lightly-used coats for all ages and sizes.
The coats will then be donated to Healthwest, who will then distribute the coats to people in need throughout the community.
Their goal is to collect at least 200 coats.
If you would like to donate a coat or multiple coats, you can drop them off in drop boxes placed at the entrances of the Pocatello South Stake LDS church building on South Grant, the Portneuf LDS Church Building and the LDS church building across from Indian Hills Elementary School in Pocatello.
“I think it’s important to foster that in our youth, that they understand how important it is that you know, if we have, then we should help other people, you know and it’s easy for us to waste I think here in the U.S. We have so much, you know, so much available to us but there’s a lot of stuff that we can re-purpose and that other people can still use, you know, and coats, especially here in Idaho, they’re important, it gets cold,” says Zachariah Rollins, Bran’s Dad.
They will be out collecting coats in the Juniper Hills area on Tuesday September 10th after 7:00 p.m.
They ask that you put the coats in a bag and leave them on your front doorstep if you live in that area.
If you would like to donate a coat and don’t live in the Juniper Hills area, you can call or text Zachariah Rollins at (210)846-0765.
