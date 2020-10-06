Local Boy Comes Homes After Spending Months in the Hospital

A local boy is back home after spending months in the hospital.
KPVI told you about five-year old Jack Moser back in July.
Jack was hit by a camper trailer while on a family outing in Island Park.
After spending over two months at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Jack was finally able to come home last Friday.
Family, friends and the neighborhood welcomed him back with signs.
On Saturday the Chubbuck Fire Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Pocatello Fire Department, North Bannock County Fire Department and Chubbuck Police lined the street for a parade to celebrate Jack coming home.
Jack waved as everyone drove by and the Chubbuck Fire Department got out and gave him a little gift and some balloons.
“He was the most excited I’ve seen him in a long time. He’s had such positive spirits this entire experience, but seeing his face just smiling, he was so excited to see all these people that were showing up for him was pretty cool,” says Jordan Peterson, Jack’s Uncle.
His Uncle Jordan says he’s headed back to Primary Childrens on Tuesday for another procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.