One local boy is raising money with a lemonade stand - and he's doing it for his sister Josie - who has a rare and severe type of epilepsy.
This lemonade stand will be a socially distanced one, but the money raised will got to the KCNT1 Gene Mutation Foundation.
Josie Fernandez's specific epilepsy is called MMPSI, which stands for malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy.
Ultimately, Jenny Park the mother of Josie hopes for members of the community show support, not only for Josie but to learn more about epilepsy.
"It's been hard," said Park, "My daughter spent a lot of her life in the hospital or you know just not physically doing well so it'd be great to see the support of the community as well as just to show support for others who struggle with epilepsy in general."
The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th. The lemonade stand will be held at 1291 El Rancho Blvd, Pocatello, ID 83201.
For more information on MMPSI or to donate to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation visit https://kcnt1epilepsy.org/.
