Local Brewery Has First Seasonal Parklet in Old Town

A local brewery has the first seasonal ‘Parklet’ in ‘Old Town Pocatello.’
‘Off the Rails Brewery’ on Main Street now has its own Parklet for patrons to dine and drink on the street.
A parklet is installed on parking lanes and the space is equivalent to the size of the establishment’s store front.
Last September ‘Old Town Pocatello’ hosted its first ‘Parklet’ event with businesses downtown.
Old Town Pocatello Executive Director Stephanie Palagi says they’ve been working towards putting temporary Parklet’s in Old Town.
“And with the Covid-19 challenges that have been posed to our restaurants and brewery’s and bars, now just seemed like the perfect time to get that project off the ground and get it going quickly,” says Stephanie Palagi, Old Town Pocatello Executive Director.
Palagi says as soon as the business goes through the permit and container waiver process, their Parklet can be set up from April 1st to October 31st.
Parklet’s must be removed by snow season so the city can snowplow the streets.
