During the pandemic, medical-grade masks have continued to be in high demand. One local business is adapting its production to meet needs of East Idaho hospitals during the pandemic.
"I asked him about this and it was surprising to me the answer I got," says LiveFree Personal Protection President Josh Chandler. "Which was, 'Hey, we don't have a lot of extra in store. We're getting some things in here and there as best we can, but we don't have a lot of extra in store. In fact, we're having to reuse things.' It made me feel bad."
After talking to a friend (who's an emergency room doctor in eastern Idaho) at the beginning of the pandemic, the owners of LiveFree Emergency Response Inc., in Pocatello decided to create a new division within the business called LiveFree Personal Protection. It's located in a 17,000-square-foot warehouse at 3411 Hawthorne Road.
"We have all of our mask manufacturing equipment already up and running," says CEO Jake Chandler. "Then, we're going to add on as we add two more lines of N95 capacity. So, we're going to bring up to being able to make 1.5 million N95s a month. And right now, we're at 1.2 million of these blue-flat (surgical) masks."
That's nearly three million masks a month that will be available for local hospitals and clinics. As the owners (and brothers) looked to produce masks in Pocatello, they learned there is a common problem across the country.
"What we saw is that we relied on our PPE from China, and it really is just quite irresponsible to rely on foreign countries to provide something so essential in the case of a pandemic," Jake Chandler explains. "And we realized that if we don't produce it here, we wont' be able to get it in case of the next pandemic."
Jake's brother Josh Chandler continues, "You think the government is really working hard on this problem. They're going to solve it, but the truth is the government doesn't usually solve problems like this. They work together with private enterprise in this country."
The company wasn't in the business of mask making. For 10 years LiveFree produced (and continues to produce) a medical alert button. However, the owners knew they needed to use their business-know to help their community in a serious time of need.
For the last few months, getting into the mask-making business has been a learning curve. The brothers quickly learned that not only are masks in low supply, but all the components that go into making a surgical mask are hard to come by in the U.S. as well. Most of the individual components would need to be purchased from China-based companies which is something the company wants to avoid. LiveFree decided to make everything it could in Pocatello.
Raw materials, like plastic bits, have to be purchased from an outside source. However, the company makes sure to buy all American-made products.
Jake Chandler explains how the fabric for the masks is made in-house: "We blow it (plastic) into a fabric and then the fabric is the filtration layer,"
LiveFree masks are tested to meet government regulations to make sure they filter out enough particles that a wearer breathes in and out. The company has testing equipment on hand in order to continually test the product and make sure it's up to snuff. An outside agency then has to come in to do official testing.
As soon as LiveFree gets the okay and is certified, the owners plan on helping fill the need for masks at local healthcare facilities.
The Chandler brothers also hope that should there ever be another pandemic, they will be able to help prevent local first responders from ever having to reuse their masks like many have been forced to do due to the shortage caused by COVID-19.
While the project has been stressful, the Chandler brothers believe it has been worth it. "It's rare that you get to do a lot of good in the community, create a lot of jobs, supply a needed product, solve a problem that everybody needs to have solved, and hopefully still have a good business at the end of it." says Josh Chandler. "It's as good as it could be. It's great."
LiveFree currently employs just under 50 people and with the expansion of mask production, the business plans on hiring an additional 50 employees.
