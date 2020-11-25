Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SNAKE PLAIN OVERNIGHT TONIGHT... A BAND OF SNOW HAS DEVELOPED OVER THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND IS SAGGING SOUTH AND SHOULD AFFECT THE ENTIRE REGION OVERNIGHT. SNOW IS NOW COVERING US HIGHWAYS 20 AND 26 WEST OF IDAHO FALLS AND NORTHWEST OF BLACKFOOT AND EXPECT THE SNOW TO REACH THE INTERSTATE CORRIDOR FROM AMERICAN FALLS EAST AND NORTHEAST THROUGH POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT AND IDAHO FALLS. SNOW AMOUNTS WILL RANGE FROM A HALF INCH TO LOCALLY UP TO 3 INCHES MAKING FOR HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT. THOSE TRAVELING ACROSS THE AREA OVERNIGHT SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW-COVERED AND SLICK ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN, USE EXTRA CAUTION, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER VEHICLES. PLAN EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.