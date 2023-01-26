A local long-time business is moving to a new location.
Buds and Bloomers in Pocatello has been in business for about 20 years.
They specialize in flower arrangements and home decor.
They were located on South Arthur, but now they will be moving to 690 Yellowstone Avenue in a Strip Mall behind KFC and Subway.
The owner, Kevin Hill, says they plan to be fully functional at their new location in time for Valentines Day.
"Valentines Day is a florists biggest day of the year. We do more business in that two or three days than we do in a whole month, and so our goal is to have everything up and ready and rolling so that when Valentines Day does come, we're set up to efficiently and smoothly make all of the deliveries we usually make plus some," says Kevin Hill, Owner, Buds and Bloomers.
