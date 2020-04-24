Local Business Expanding into the City of Chubbuck

A local business is expanding into the City of Chubbuck.
Real estate broker Donald Zebe says they closed on seven acres of land on Friday for a 32 thousand square foot light manufacturing facility for BMC West.
He says the new facility will create about 25 more jobs.
The new building will be a truss manufacturing facility.
“It’s a great kudo for the community and it’s a lot to look forward to. Even in the trying times of Covid-19, things are still moving in the right direction and we’re excited at the fact that we’re going to have a great national company providing jobs in our community,” says Donald Zebe, Real Estate Broker.
Zebe says construction for the new facility will most likely start around the middle of May and be fully functional by November.
