Local Business Finding Creative Ways to Stay Afloat

A local business is finding creative ways to stay afloat.
Nick Garcia, the owner of Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello, says after the ‘stay at home’ order, he began to worry about the future of his restaurant.
He’s been doing curb-side food pickups and taking his food truck out.
But he says he’s had to come up with other ideas to keep the business going.
So to spice things up, he now does a ‘Facebook Live’ to show his customers a new recipe from his restaurant every day.
He also prepares food kits for customers to take home to cook in their own kitchen.
“Of course we took a big hit at first. Now it’s trying to hurry up and catch up, but it’s actually working and I’ve had several customers that come in and call and they see me on Facebook, ‘hey Nick, I saw that you were on Facebook, so I’m starving, you know so I’m craving this’,” says Nick Garcia, Owner of Puerto Vallarta, Pocatello.
Garcia says he does ‘Facebook Live’ every day between noon and 12:30 p.m.
