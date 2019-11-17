Local Business Gathering Turkeys for Annual 'Cranksgiving' Event

A local business is asking the community to help them get to their goal of one thousand turkeys.
Barrie’s Ski & Sports in Pocatello is trying to round up turkeys for their 6th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ turkey drive event.
To donate money or a turkey, just take it Barrie’s Ski & Sports and drop it off in their freezer at the front of the store.
On Saturday November 23rd bike riders will ride from Barrie’s Ski & Sports to the Idaho Food Bank to deliver the turkeys.
The turkeys will then be distributed in food boxes to those in need of a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“This community is such a giving community. It always pulls through, but we still are in a panic mode and we still need a lot more turkeys,’ says Jill Hunt, Barrie’s Ski & Sports.
You can also drop turkeys off at ICCU.
