In another ‘Proud to be Local’ series KPVI meets a local business that’s in the business of making people feel better.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin went to Sunsations Tanning Day Spa Salon, where they support the community that supports them.
Jennifer Reddington is getting her nails done for a big day in her life on Saturday, her wedding day and before she get married, she’s at Sunsations to get all her beauty needs met.
“Well I love the atmosphere and the ease of appointments and I love all the staff. I’ve been here multiple times for my toenails, my fingernails. I got my eyelashes done here. I just love coming here and it’s just so easy to come and get all your beautification stuff done here,” says Jennifer Reddington, Client.
Sunsations has a variety of other services that include spray tans, teeth whitening, and the popular Cacoon that helps with anxiety, sleep deprivation and injuries.
Owner and operator Ari Price says customers are like extended family.
“I mean the holidays are a great example of that. They come in and they shower our staff with gifts and we’re like, what are you doing, we’re here for you but at the end of the day, this is their extended family. They see these guys more than they see some of their own family members,” says Price.
Just last year, Sunsations donated over $20,000 dollars in products and services to charitable events throughout the community.
“I’m a firm believer that if you give to people, they give back to you,” says Price.
As for Jennifer, she says not only does the day spa help ease the stress of the bride to be, but she also wants to support local businesses.
“Because it supports our community and keeps the money in our community, versus sending it outside and helps us grow as a community,” says Jennifer.
Price is also Director of Operations at Gold’s Gym in Pocatello.
