Local Business Group Hosts Teleconferences for Business Owners In Eastern Idaho

With small businesses having to reinvent themselves or even shut their doors temporarily during the COVID-19 outbreak.
A local southeast Idaho business group is hosting a weekly teleconference for small business owners.
The conference will give information on what assistance is available.
Bryan Magleby, Executive Director of the Idaho Innovation Center, explains.
"We've put together some great trainings, some free trainings for every business here in eastern Idaho".
The conferences help businesses with information on how they can best hang-on during the pandemic.
Bryan mentioned, "we'll be talking about different things of what they can do to stay in business... And be profitable once we get back to normal business".
And what time would these session be held at?
Bryan told us that, "there'll be two sessions of the calls; there'll be one that goes from 10:30 to noon, and then another session with the same information, will be going from 1:30 to 3".
Bryan also mentioned that given the limited capacity for the teleconference. Business owners must sign up ahead of time.
You can sign up for the teleconference through this link: https://idahosbdc.org/regional-training/
To learn more about the teleconferences visit: www.idahosbdc.org or www.innovateidaho.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.