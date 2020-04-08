Two local businesses are teaming up to give away free loaves of bread.
Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli is baking 1,200 loaves of bread for First Choice Insurance to give away to community members on Thursday.
A loaf of bread can be picked up at one of two locations in Pocatello.
1308 East Center or 755 North Main.
They will be handing out the free bread with gloves and masks on and you don’t even have to get out of your car.
“You know the community of Pocatello and East Idaho has been so good to us over the years. They’ve supported our business, so we just want to give back. I mean it’s a difficult time and people are losing their jobs and it’s tough to make ends meat, so we figured a loaf of bread might help out just a little bit,” says Dewight Lee, Owner of First Choice Insurance.
They will begin handing out the bread at noon on Thursday until all the bread is gone.
