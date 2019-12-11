Pocatello Nissan Kia is partnering with Southeastern Idaho Public Health this holiday season for a good cause.
One in three Idaho families with children under the age of 5 struggle to afford diapers and they are hosting a diaper drive to help those in need.
You can help by donating diapers or monetary donations to Pocatello Nissan Kia and for every donation, they will match that donation diaper for diaper to double donations that will go towards the diaper bank at Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The most needed sizes are larger sizes which are four, five, and six.
Craig Hall, Sales Manager at Pocatello Nissan Kia said, "We love nothing more than reaching out in the community. We're active in some other organizations and this one in particular reached out to us and we are so excited to help and assist with the youth and the children in our area."
Pocatello Nissan Kia is located at 1900 Flandro Drive in Pocatello.
