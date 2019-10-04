In KPVI’s ‘Proud to be Local’ series, a local business is jumping into action to give the community some fun.
Rain or shine, there’s a place where families can go for a day of fun and adults can be kids at heart again.
‘Jump In’ manager Tara Mcnee says they created the fun facility to make kids feel welcome and a place for them to just be themselves and let loose.
“It’s a place that the kids can come in and feel safe and play, get their energy out, but it’s also a place that families can come and they can all play, bring out the inner child, have some fun,” says Tara Mcnee, ‘Jump In’ General Manager.
Fun organizers say it’s also a great place to celebrate with party rooms and plenty of party supplies.
Kids can even create their own friends by stuffing their favorite animal.
And the fun never ends with activities that include bouncy toys with slides, two foam pits for kids to jump into, a rock climbing wall and if that’s not enough, the most popular attraction is the ball pit.
“When they jump in and balls go flying. It’s just like a, it brings you back to the good’ol days,” says Mcnee.
‘Jump In’ isn’t just for kids. Parents can also jump into massage chairs and have a full body massage while watching television and while the kids are having fun playing.
“Really relax while the kids get their energy out,” says Mcnee.
And at the end of the day, ‘Jump In’ says they are all about trying to connect with the community.
“We try to gain a relationship with all of our customers. We get to know them. They know us. We recognize them out in public, you know, grocery stores, waves, smile. We want to be here in the community and hep out as much as we can and do what we need to do to help everyone out and do our best to do it,” says Mcnee.
‘Jump In’ will be participating in the Pineridge Mall’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Halloween at 6 p.m.
