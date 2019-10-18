In another ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI talks to a local business that just celebrated their 8th anniversary of being in business.
Diabla’s Kitchen in Idaho Falls is like walking into your grandma’s kitchen. A vibe from the past with everything from pinup girl’s décor to the plates and old fashion tables.
While they prepare the meals for the day, they refer to their food as sinfully delicious.
“We wanted it to be very homey and very welcoming,” says Deana Brower, Owner, Diablas Kitchen.
They do a four to five course themed dinner on the fourth Friday of every month, while making everything from scratch.
“But also just when you have fresh ingredients, it takes a little bit longer. It’s a bit more involved in the preparation, which is part of the fun and it’s just part of bringing that idea back into the home as well, which is gathering around, cooking together, having a good time, chatting and enjoying that kitchen experience,” says Deana.
Diabla’s Kitchen changes their menu on a regular basis, therefore they believe in supporting other local businesses, brewers, wine-makers and farmers whenever possible.
“I think it’s important to support each other especially in a small area like this and as a community and I just like to support all my fellow workers,” says Deana.
And although it has a small dining area, Deana says it adds to the intimacy of the experience where serving their guests is like serving family.
“I love my local customers. They definitely keep us going and I consider all my customers more like friends and family,” says Deana.
Next Friday, October 25th is their next themed dinner called ‘Butcher & the Brewer’ with a six course meal, featuring Pork and paired with beers.
