A local business man has started a platform for local businesses to learn from each other.
Host and founder of ‘Pocatello Business Pod-cast’ Spencer Ward started the pod-cast almost a month ago.
He says it’s an opportunity for other business owners to learn from local legends to startup businesses.
Some of the topics discussed on the pod-cast are their successes as well as some of their shortcomings.
“With the Covid-19 going and locking people down into their businesses, I figured, you know what a great opportunity to launch it now and to give exposure to those businesses that are suffering and to give them some more light on their businesses so that we can support each other more,” says Spencer Ward, Host and Founder of ‘Pocatello Business Pod-cast.’
There is pod-cast episodes every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
If you would like to apply to be on the pod-cast you can go to www.pocatellobusinesspodcast.com
The pod-cast can be viewed on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify.
The pod-casts are also posted on ‘Pocatello Business Podcast’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.