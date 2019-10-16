Two local business owners are inviting the public to help the employees of the 5 Mile Inn this Saturday.
The 5 Mile Inn Bar and Cafe was destroyed after an early morning fire in Chubbuck October 5.
So Rory and Jennifer Erchul, who own several businesses, including the Yellowstone Restaurant and Union Taproom, are holding a fundraiser to help 5 Mile employees.
This Saturday, Oct. 19, the Erchuls are hosting a "Benefit for Burn" in the Union Taproom.
It'll include live music, a taco bar and a silent auction.
100% of proceeds go to 5 Mile employees,
The Erchuls say they felt a responsibility as a small business, and as a friend of 5 Mile's owner Doug.
“Doug Hagen was our neighbor when we lived here the first time,” says Jennifer.
“And so...it's a personal quest to help him out but also..[we’re] part of the community and another small business owner and we're going to do whatever we can to help him through this time."
The two also felt a need to help because one of their own employees, Kimberly Crutcher, worked at the Five Mile for three years.
Crutcher explained how it felt when she heard about the fundraiser.
"So heartwarming,” says Crutcher.
“Because that was the main concern, because you know the building and stuff like that can be replaced, but the staff being out of a job...and it is family...so it was heartbreaking...coming into the holidays...they wouldn't be working."
Purchase your ticket online on the Union Taproom's Facebook page for $15 or buy at the door day of for $20.
Tickets get you entry, a free beer, access to the taco bar and more.
The benefit starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 12 a.m.
