Pocatello Electric in Old Town is usually closing up this time of day but thursday night they stayed open later and for good reason.
Employees and volunteers at Pocatello Electric were busy packing meals for their no child hungry event.
Mike Vigliaturo, owner of Pocatello Electric, told KPVI about their food packing event. "We thought we'd bring it to pocatello. So we brought in a 15-hundred pound pallet and we're going to pack 10-thousand meals of all which will stay in our community."
KPVI asked Mike why they chose this specific program. "We're giving back. This is our way to give back to the community and to the children."
No child hungry supplied the food to be packaged and as their name states this program is aimed towards food insecure children. About 11 percent of children in Pocatello are without food on the weekends. These meals would ensure that the children in Pocatello that need it, have something to eat on the weekends.
Mike told us how they have already made arrangements to distribute the food they were packing. "We've already contacted and distributing it through Aid for Friends, the Baptist church, Lutheran church, so it's going to a lot of places very quickly and we're very pleased about that."
The employees and volunteers were all smiling during the time they were packing the meals. They were sharing laughs and feelings of accomplishment as they were nearing their goal of 10,000 meals.
Pocatello Electric is also hosting a food drive through Dec. 5th, where you can donate 5 canned goods and receive a warranty certificate valued at $75.
