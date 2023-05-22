A local business has been recognized as 'Idaho's Best.'
Manticore Marketing in Pocatello recently won 'Idaho's Best' award in the web development agency category.
The business started in 2020.
They are a digital marketing agency that does custom websites for businesses.
Mersad Rezaei, the owner of the company says it's the first time they've ever won this award.
"It's important for us but mainly I think it's important for Pocatello as a community. It's a recognition that we get as a city, you know a lot of towns around us, or Boise might just think that we're just this small town, we don't have nothing going for us, but we actually do, we have leading businesses in our town like us where we win big awards statewide and it's great for the younger generation to know that there are opportunities here in Pocatello and they don't have to move to a bigger city to pursue their dreams and careers," says Mersad Rezaei, Manticore Marketing
