A local business is making some changes after Idaho State University made some changes of its own.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with the owner of the Orange and Black Store in Old Town Pocatello to find out how ISU’s new logo has affected business.
The Orange and Black Store has all the goods ISU fans need for game day.
But with the new season and a new Bengal logo, owner Terry Fredrickson says they’ve been busy making fresh apparel.
“There’s a lot of excitement about this logo. A lot of people have really gotten behind it and so we’re seeing the benefits from the costs coming from that new logo, so I would have to say by far the benefits are outweighing the cost right now,” says Terry Fredrickson, Orange and Black Store.
The Bengal logo has evolved over the years to what is now the roaring Bengal.
“What I’m seeing a lot right now is I’m seeing someone coming in and getting the new logo and on their way they’re usually grabbing an old logo, saying okay I need to get this before it goes away, so it’s been great for us to be able to sell one and sell the other,” says Fredrickson.
ISU student Payton Lopez says she’s noticed the new logo on campus and came into the store looking for new merchandise.
“I think it’s really cool. I think it’s really updated and modern and I just think it looks better than the old one. It’s just kind of nice to change it up,” says Payton Lopez, ISU Student.
The Orange and Black Store says everything is flying off the shelves including stuff with the older vintage logo’s.
“Right now we’re looking at how do we get rid of the old stuff, but it’s kind of moving itself, so throughout the year we’ve got about a year to progressively get rid of the old logos and we’re going to be very strategic in how we do that, but right now we’re gearing up and I think it’s great that we have a good football team this year and some good just energy at the university,” says Fredrickson.
Fredrickson says they sell ISU Merchandise at tailgates of the home games and for every ISU item purchased, 12 percent of the profit goes to scholarships at Idaho State University.
