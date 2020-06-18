A local woman starts a ‘sweet’ business amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Janna Herron just opened the ‘Caramel Apple Cottage’ last month.
The free-standing cottage sits in a parking lot just off of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
They sell a variety of caramel apples dipped into their homemade caramel along with other treats as well.
She says despite opening a new business during the Covid-19 pandemic, the community has been very supportive.
“I think it’s actually helped out business more or less because people are really willing to support the small business and everybody wants snacks,” says Janna Herron, Caramel Apple Cottage.
The Caramel Apple Cottage is only open on Saturdays.
You can go on their Facebook page, Woodland Orchards to see a menu of the variety of caramel apples they have.
