Like so many other local businesses in town, one small business is struggling to stay afloat while trying to support other small businesses.
Amazing Glaze Donuts in Pocatello has found a way to do that by doing a ‘surprise donut drop’ with a dozen donuts to other small local businesses in the area.
They say the idea is to brighten their day a little, while also helping those businesses by letting the community know about them too.
Their goal is to do a ‘surprise donut drop’ twice a week while capturing it on Facebook Live.
“You know I’ve said many times in many of my videos how blessed we are by the support of the community and this is just another way that we can give back, not just during this time, but even after too,” says Dean Giesbrecht, Owner of Amazing Glaze Donuts, Pocatello.
They say the ‘surprise donut drop’ has gotten great feedback and has created a chain reaction to where other people have wanted to sponsor and buy the donuts to take to businesses.
