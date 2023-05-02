A local business wants to give back to a high school after a devastating fire.
Adrian Smart with 'Synergy Efficiency' says they want to give something to Highland High School to help after the fire.
Adrian is a tech operator for 'Synergy' and says they do attic insulation for homes.
He says all throughout the month of May, 'Synergy Efficiency' is donating $100 dollars to Highland High School for every paid attic insulation over a thousand dollars.
And $50 dollars will be donated for every paid garage insulation
"So the more jobs we get, the more we are going to be able to give back to Highland, and they can use it with whatever, because my daughter also goes to Highland and she just mentioned to me yesterday actually, the band, the choir, the cheer, they lost a lot of tools, equipment, instruments, and so I know it's going to take a whole village to get Highland back together, so I know a lot of people are doing something for Highland and I just want to be a part of it," says Adrian Smart, Synergy Efficiency.
You can call Synergy for a free inspection at 208-240-8035 or 208-760-0067
