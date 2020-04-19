Some local businesses are handing out free bags of potatoes.
The Blue Heeler and Rumors Pub in Pocatello are teaming up to hand out free bags of potatoes to thank the community for their support.
On Wednesday both locations will have a drive-through in their back parking lots for people to pull up and get a free bag of potatoes.
Toevs Farms is donating an estimated 6,000 pounds of potatoes for the event.
Gem State Distributing is donating the bags to put the potatoes in.
“So we just wanted to help out the community. I know with the Covid-19, it’s just hard on people, the grocery situation and I know a lot of people that have said they haven’t been able to get potatoes,” says Kris Miner, Owner, Rumors Pub, Pocatello.
They will start handing out the bags of potatoes at both locations at 10:00 a.m. and go until they run out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.