A local businessman is betting on his love for bikes.
Adam Wood started riding at 12, paid his way through college running a used motorcycle sales department and has even worked exporting motorcycles to Europe.
He now owns Motor City Idaho, a small car dealership in Pocatello.
About a year ago, Wood went to the Mecum classic motorcycle auction in Las Vegas, and got inspired.
He started looking around the classifieds for bikes, particularly ones he’d loved as a young person.
With the help of his 17-year-old son and Pocatello Power Sports, Wood brought back to life over ten 30 to 40 year-old bikes.
Wood will take eight of them to this year's Mecum auction next week.
He's hoping to sell all the bikes for a total of $45,000 to $50,000 dollars.
"I'm starting to lose sleep because [as] you can see, we've got a few dollars tied up here,” says Wood.
“I have no idea if we're going to make money or lose money, it is a no-reserve auction, and they're going to sell for what they sell for. But I hope that we can make just enough money to justify the money to do this. So if we break-even or make a little bit of money, then I'll probably keep doing this because it's so much fun and I love doing this."
The Mecum auction goes from January 21 to 26th.
