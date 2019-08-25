Local Cannabis Activist Collecting Signatures for 2020 Ballot

A local cannabis activist is busy gathering signatures to get medical marijuana put on the 2020 ballot.
David Lybolt is with ‘Legalize Idaho’ and a captain for Bannock County’s ‘Idaho Cannabis Coalition.’
He says he’s been collecting signatures for the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act of 2020.
According to Lybolt, they need 55,057 signatures to get on the 2020 ballot and so far he’s gathered over 200 signatures just by himself.
“I believe that cannabis is medicine. A lot of people like to refer to it as marijuana medicine. My belief is that we all have a right to a God given plant and we need to curve the opioid abuse that is going on,” says David Lybolt, Cannabis Activist.
Lybolt says their petitions need to be turned in by April 30, 2020.
He says he will be out collecting more signatures this Wednesday at Revive at Five and again on Saturday at the Farmer’s Market in Pocatello.
Lybolt says they will have a booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.