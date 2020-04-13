Local Car Dealer Says Sales are Down

A local car dealer says sales have been down since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Paxton Likness, the owner of Dependable Auto Sales in Pocatello says he closed his business due to the governor’s order.
He says that although sales have been down, internet hits have been up.
Likness says used car sales have been down about 60 percent.
“On a normal month we probably sell 20 cars a month. We’re on track to sell six,” says Paxton Likness, Dependable Auto Sales.
Likness says they will still meet people by appointment only that are interested in buying a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.