Local Care Facility Hosts Hot Dog Drive Through

A local care facility hosted a ‘Hot Dog Drive Through’ on Friday for essential workers.
The Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello roasted and handed out free hot dogs, chips, soda and pop cycles as hungry lunchtime workers drover up.
The Gables administrator Kylie Hebdon says it’s their way of giving back to the community through these hard times.
“Just to give them a break, you know, you can get out of the office or if they’re up at the hospital where it’s busy and they just, you know, they don’t have to go buy lunch, cook lunch, or anything. They can just stop by and take a little break and then go back to work,” says Kylie Hebdon, Gables Assisted Living Administrator.
The Gables Assisted Living facility hopes to do a ‘summer kick-off’ party for the residents in June.
