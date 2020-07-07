Local Casino and Hotel Postponing Events

A local casino and hotel is postponing some events.
The Shoshone Bannock Casino and Hotel in Fort Hall, having reviewed additional information and recommendations from health and government officials, announced the postponement of the Tracy Byrd concert.
Tracy Byrd, scheduled for Sunday July 12th has been postponed until Saturday January 16th, 2021, due to the increase in public concern.
The casino-hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings to be socially and physically responsible.
If guests have purchased tickets, those tickets will be valid for the new date in January.
“In reality, I mean we’ve had so many more cases pop up, that it’s very scary to think about putting all of these people in potentially harm’s way, right, I mean that is not what we want our name to be attached with and so we had to make that really hard decision,” says Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Hotel Operations.
The Tattoo Fest scheduled for August 21st through the 23rd has also been rescheduled for July 2021.
