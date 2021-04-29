The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to out and do some Spring Cleaning.
The annual Community-Wide Cleanup will be held this Saturday May 1st.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Caldwell Park in Pocatello.
Free gloves and trash bags will be provided.
The Chamber Chiefs will serve a pancake breakfast to participants from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
“You know it’s just like Spring cleanup at your house. We all do a little bit of Spring cleaning, well our community after Winter needs some Spring cleaning also, so this is just like what we do at our homes. It’s a Spring Cleanup. Let’s make our community beautiful for the coming Summer,” says Matt Hunter, President and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials say face masks are not required.
