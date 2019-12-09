A local charter school is officially expanding.
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center is a tuition-free K-8 school that's been in operation for around 19 years.
The school is split into two locations: grades 5-8 are taught at 1350 Parkway Drive, and grades k-4 at 2801 Hunters Loop.
Last week, the school swapped its 12 acres of land near Airport Road for 19 acres off Pioneer Road in the Groveland area.
School board member Dan Cravens says this will give them more flexibility and room for students, facilities and more.
The new campus would also combine the middle and elementary schools, and is closer to where school buses are kept.
The design of the new school will depend on enrollment numbers.
"It's really a field right now. And there's some houses surrounding it so there aren't any real notable landmarks.” says Cravens.
“But it was quite interesting talking to the kids, they were quite imaginative when it came to what plans they think the school should have. I will say some of those will be taken into considerations, some were probably more imaginative than probably we could realistically put forward."
Cravens estimates that there are just under 600 students between the two schools.
