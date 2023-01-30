A local chef has been accepted to an elite culinary program.
Chef Lloyd George has been chosen for the CIA Culinary Enrichment and Innovation program.
Only a select number of chefs from around the country are chosen for this program each year.
The program allows him to train with some of the top chefs in America.
It's a 12 month program.
Chef Lloyd says he's looking forward to this opportunity.
"I was really excited. I did not expect to be chosen for this program. I recently just started my own business so I was really busy with my own business before finding out I was even selected for this program, but once I found out that I was selected for this program it just really made my whole year," says Chef Lloyd George.
He will be leaving for his training in April to Napa Valley, California.
